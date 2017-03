NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “A joyous union of music”, Eric Jacobsen, world-renowned cellist and conductor, is married to noted singer-songwriter Aoife O’ Donovan, and both are performing in Southwestern Connecticut in March and April.

Eric will be conducting “Bernstein at 99” at The Klein in Bridgeport March 18, and Aoife will be performing at Stage One in Fairfield on March 22.

GBS Concerts, March 18 and April 22. New season will be announced in March.

For more information visit www.GBSO.org