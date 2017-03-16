American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors

By Published: Updated:
Red Cross blood donations. (file).

(WTNH) – Blood and platelet donations took a big hit as a result of this week’s winter storm.

The American Red Cross says it’s already been forced to cancel 150 blood drives this month-because of the weather.

Related: Gov. Malloy gives blood, urges others to 

Now the agency is urging people to donate blood and platelets to make up for the shortfall. Platelets are tiny cells in blood that form clots and stop bleeding. Those donations are critical for transplants and other medical emergencies.

The greatest need is for platelets and type O negative blood. Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to donate by call calling (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s