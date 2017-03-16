American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors

(WTNH) – Blood and platelet donations took a big hit as a result of this week’s winter storm.

The American Red Cross says it’s already been forced to cancel 150 blood drives this month-because of the weather.

Now the agency is urging people to donate blood and platelets to make up for the shortfall. Platelets are tiny cells in blood that form clots and stop bleeding. Those donations are critical for transplants and other medical emergencies.

The greatest need is for platelets and type O negative blood. Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to donate by call calling (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.