Back roads still hard to navigate after Tuesday’s storm

(WTNH)– Snow removal efforts are still ongoing around the state after this week’s big storm.

Some back roads are definitely still hard to navigate. That’s why News 8’s Noelle Garner was watching them for us from our Mobile Weather Lab in the video above.

A lot of secondary and tertiary roads still have a lot of snow and ice covering them. However, Public Works crews are out there working to remove the snow.

There is still ice on some of the roads making them pretty slick, so drivers should take it slow and leave stopping space between cars.