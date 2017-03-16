Back roads still hard to navigate after Tuesday’s storm

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– Snow removal efforts are still ongoing around the state after this week’s big storm.

Some back roads are definitely still hard to navigate. That’s why News 8’s Noelle Garner was watching them for us from our Mobile Weather Lab in the video above.

A lot of secondary and tertiary roads still have a lot of snow and ice covering them. However, Public Works crews are out there working to remove the snow.

There is still ice on some of the roads making them pretty slick, so drivers should take it slow and leave stopping space between cars.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s