Barack Obama shares his March Madness bracket

By Published:
President Barack Obama tosses up a basketball that was presented to him as a gift by UConn Huskies head basketball coach Geno Auriemma, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington,Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, where the president honored the NCAA Champion UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, former President Barack Obama has been sharing his picks for the NCAA basketball tournament on air with ESPN and once again shared his bracket online.

Obama’s brackets 

Obama picked the women’s teams from UConn and Notre Dame to face off and predicted 2016 champs UConn would win.

Obama has North Carolina beating Duke in the men’s tournament.

For the Oregon fans — Obama predicts the Oregon Men’s Basketball team falling to Michigan. The Oregon State women go further in Obama’s bracket, but lose to South Carolina.

President Donald Trump declined ESPN’s offer to follow in Obama’s footsteps and fill out a bracket for the 2017 tournament.

