Blumenthal, advocates to urge President Trump to drop travel ban

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is organizing a news conference to ask President Donald Trump to drop the travel ban.

He will be joined by refugees and advocates in Hartford at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Blumenthal argues that Trump’s travel ban would actually make America less safe. He is basing this on the idea that the ban would spur anti-American sentiment abroad, going as far as to say it would further exacerbate terrorism.

At this event, Blumenthal also plans to comment on Trump’s proposed budget. Specifically how it would hurt Connecticut communities.