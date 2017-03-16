Bread and Milk St. man steals $32K from relative

By Published:
Coventry police. (WTNH/ Josh Scheinblum, file)

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Coventry man police have kept tabs on for months is now facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $32,000 from a family member.

According to officials, police had an arrest warrant out for 47 year-old Nicholas Calvo. Officers took him into custody last Thursday, after a search and seizure at his home on Bread and Milk Street.

Calvo appeared before a Rockville Superior Court judge on Mar. 10. He is charged with third degree larceny and 18 counts of second degree forgery.

A larceny investigation underway since Nov. 2016 is ongoing. Authorities say Calvo could be facing more charges.

