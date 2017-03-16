Child dies after being trapped in a pile of snow

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old boy has died after being trapped in a pile of snow.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says it appears as though the boy was digging a tunnel into a snow pile when it collapsed on him around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Aiken Road in the Town of Pendleton.

The child was taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which they say appears to be an accident.

The name of the child has not been released.