Chilly weather continues – More Snow Saturday/Sunday

Although it’s March 16th, it’s feeling more like January 16th with these temperatures. Highs this afternoon will only be in the mid 30s but feeling like the teens and 20s with the wind. It will turn gusty this afternoon with gusts to 35-40 MPH at times from the NW. Can’t rule out a few flurries as well but we’re not expecting any accumulation.

Tonight will be another cold night with temps that are going to drop into the teens overnight. Quiet though with mostly clear skies. It won’t be as windy but we’re still expecting winds to 20 MPH at times that will make it feel like the single digits most of the night. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop Friday morning for St. Patrick’s day!

Friday afternoon will feature another day with below average temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to around 40. Still well below where we should be for this time of the year which is in the upper 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. No precipitation is expected. Clouds will start to increase Friday evening ahead of more snow that’s in the forecast for Saturday/Sunday.

Our weather computer models are hinting at snow moving into Connecticut Saturday and lasting into Sunday. However, they all don’t agree on timing and amounts.

The GFS (American) model shows snow moving into the state Saturday afternoon and lasting into Sunday morning with accumulations up to 8 inches.

The European model however is a little later with snow moving in late Saturday evening into early Sunday afternoon with accumulations up to 5 inches.

The NAM (American) model has the bulk of the precip to the south of Connecticut with very minor snow accumulation (Around an inch at most along the shore, nothing inland).

The Canadian model agrees with the timing with the Euro model but has lighter accumulations up to 3 inches of snow

11:30AM Forecast Update:

Early call on the system for the weekend is 2-4 inches with potential for more. I’d like to see what the afternoon model runs bring before putting out a snowfall accumulation map. Timing for this event will likely be snow arriving during the afternoon on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday morning with the bulk of the precip falling after sunset on Saturday into the early hours of the AM.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

