Clinton police investigate ‘spoofing’ incident

Clinton, Conn. (WTNH)- The Clinton police department is investigating a case of someone impersonating a town police officer over the phone.

The person involved is using the police department’s phone number obtained through an internet site, which makes it appear as though it’s actually coming from the police department’s main number.

The caller has a middle eastern accent and tries to get people to pay him to get out of an arrest warrant. Police say if you get a call of this nature you should not give out any personal information of agree to pay him any money.