Clinton police investigate ‘spoofing’ incident

By Published:
Image: Big Stock

Clinton, Conn. (WTNH)- The Clinton police department is investigating a case of someone impersonating a town police officer over the phone.

The person involved is using the police department’s phone number obtained through an internet site, which makes it appear as though it’s actually coming from the police department’s main number.

Related: Cops: Scam purporting to be police chief targeting Greenwich

The caller has a middle eastern accent and tries to get people to pay him to get out of an arrest warrant. Police say if you get a call of this nature you should not give out any personal information of agree to pay him any money.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s