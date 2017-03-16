Creamed cheese: Truck hauling cheese flips over near Boston

By Published:


QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling cheese that rolled onto its side just outside Boston, blocking a major interstate, has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving charges.

Eri Pleitez was held on $2,500 bail at his arraignment Thursday, just hours after the truck crashed on an Interstate 93 exit ramp in Milton at about 1 a.m., damaging guard rails, and taking down power lines.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old Lynn man drank six beers hours before the crash and had a blood alcohol content of .11, above the .08 that is the state’s legal limit to drive.
He wasn’t injured.

The highway was closed in both directions for a time and 38,000 pounds of cheese had to be removed from the truck before it was uprighted.

The driver’s attorney says the crash was caused by another vehicle that cut off his client.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s