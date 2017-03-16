Cruisin’ Connecticut – All Things Irish: Gaelic Football in East Haven

By Published: Updated:
gaelic football east haven connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Haven, home of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club.

Gaelic football is a sport that’s been passed down through the generations from Ireland, here to the United States.

The club in East Haven started in 1949, with a group of Irish immigrants, who wanted to keep the sport alive. Gaelic football is a combination of soccer and American football. The field is set up like a soccer field, but you can use your hands. There are 15 positions, including a goalie.

The New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club is home to leagues for men and women of different age groups. They find many (non-Irish) kids who play soccer or football end up getting hooked, due to its unique, fast-paced feel.

Learn more about the Gaelic football club on their website, and visit the Irish-American Community Center at: 9 Venice Pl, East Haven, CT 06512

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s