Cruisin’ Connecticut – All Things Irish: Gaelic Football in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Haven, home of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club.

Gaelic football is a sport that’s been passed down through the generations from Ireland, here to the United States.

The club in East Haven started in 1949, with a group of Irish immigrants, who wanted to keep the sport alive. Gaelic football is a combination of soccer and American football. The field is set up like a soccer field, but you can use your hands. There are 15 positions, including a goalie.

The New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club is home to leagues for men and women of different age groups. They find many (non-Irish) kids who play soccer or football end up getting hooked, due to its unique, fast-paced feel.

Learn more about the Gaelic football club on their website, and visit the Irish-American Community Center at: 9 Venice Pl, East Haven, CT 06512

