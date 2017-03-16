DRS suspends tax processing at 3 services after “suspicious filings”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services has suspended tax processing at three local services after they received “a high volume of questionable returns.”

DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan announced that the agency suspended processing electronic income tax returns from certain tax preparers in Ansonia, East Hartford and New Haven.

The businesses affected are:

  • Liberty Tax Service, 1003 East Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108
  • Perfect Preparer, LLC, 58 Main Street, Ansonia, CT 06401
  • Perfect Preparer, LLC, 206 Dixwell Avenue, Suite 2, New Haven, CT 06511

Sullivan did not release further details on the “suspicious filings.”

Free assistance in filing tax returns is available from the DRS by calling 860-297-5962 or going to any regional walk-in center in Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwich and Waterbury. For more information go to http://www.ct.gov/drs.

