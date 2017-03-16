E-cigarette catches fire inside passenger bag at Bradley Airport



WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — E-cigarettes are an alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes, but quite often they’re proving to be pretty dangerous. Security cameras have caught e-cigarette exploding on a bus and behind the counter at a convenient store.

Thursday morning, an e-cigarette exploded in a bag while a passenger was getting ready to check in on Delta Airlines flight at Bradley International Airport. Security had to use a fire extinguisher on it.

Jamie Carter isn’t surprised.

“Most of them have a battery pack, and that is what probably blows up. I know if you let it get too hot a lot of them will melt. I have a lot of friends who smoke vapes and I know a lot of them get really hot,” said Carter.

A witness behind the counter says the bag caught fire in line as people were checking in, somebody grabbed it and brought it right outside an hit it with a fire extinguisher and that was the end of it. However, that leads to a bigger concern – it’s not on the travel advisory ban list. E-cigarettes are allowed on the planes. So should they be allowed? What will happen next? It will be up to the airlines themselves and the FAA. Carter says it is a hard call, the same type of battery technology used in the e-cigarette is also used in the cell phone.

“I mean they lead on all types of electronics on the plane. Your cell phone could blow up just as easy as an e-cigarette,” said Carter.

A spokesperson for Bradley International Airport says it was a small fire contained to the suitcase and did not disrupt travel at the airport.