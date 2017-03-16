Police to increase patrols on St. Patrick’s Day

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Saint Patrick’s Day is a time of fun but police are warning people not to party too hard and then hit the road.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a special day that comes with drinking green beer, regular beer,” said Trooper Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police.

When the holiday falls on a Friday, it’s time for increased concern for police. State Trooper Kelly Grant says it’s a matter of using common sense.

“Just a reminder, just because it’s St. Patrick’s Day, it’s no different than any other holiday where if you are going to consume alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. Designate a driver, keep everybody safe, keep yourself safe,” said Grant.

Police on the local level will also be keeping a sharp eye out for drunk drivers. In Branford extra patrols will be on the beat both Friday night and Saturday night.

“We are having roving DUI patrols. We’ll be out both evenings, two officers, and this is all part of a Department of Transportation DUI grant. We’re hoping anybody out having a good time uses an alternative means to get home. Don’t drink and drive,” said Captain Geoffry Morgan, Branford Police Department.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency, there were 252 fatal drunk driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day between 2011 and 2015.

