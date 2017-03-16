Feds: Ex-Navy officer important role in bribery scandal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia Beach man played an important role in the growing U.S. Navy bribery scandal.

Former Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gorsuch is among nine current and former military officers recently charged. They allegedly accepted gifts from a Malaysian defense contractor that serviced U.S. Navy ships in the Pacific.

Prosecutors say the 49-year-old Gorsuch gave contractor Leonard Francis Navy ship schedules. He also allegedly set up a secret email address in which he and other officers plotted with Francis, who is known as “Fat Leonard.”

Reached by phone, Gorsuch says he was working on hiring a lawyer, but would not comment further.

Court records say he was released on $10,000 unsecured bond on Tuesday. He must appear in a San Diego federal court next Tuesday.

