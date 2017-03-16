Gov. Malloy to make state tourism announcement

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss the impact of tourism in Connecticut.

Governor Malloy will be releasing results from a new study, analyzing the economic impact of tourism in the State of Connecticut.

He will be joined Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Catherine Smith, DECD Deputy Commissioner Tim Sullivan, and Mystic Seaport President Stephen White.

The news conference starts at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16th, at Mystic Seaport.