Hartford police urge use of department parking lot for online deals after robberies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After several online transactions turned out to be robberies, Hartford police are reminding people they can use the police department parking lot to meet for deals.

According to authorities, buyers agreed to meet in Hartford to make deals with sellers who posted ads on “OfferUp.” When the buyers showed up to make the deals, people with knives or guns robbed them. Police say the suspects stole the victims’ phones, wallets, money, purses, and sometimes cars.

When making an online transaction, Hartford police say:

Insist on meeting in a very public place.

Meet in a place where surveillance is likely, or bring your own.

Don’t meet in a secluded area.

Don’t invite strangers into your home.

Don’t go to strangers’ homes.

Make transactions during daylight hours.

Don’t go alone.

Hartford police released the following information about online transactions that ended up being robberies:

October 26, 2016: A West Springfield, Massachusetts resident agreed to meet an online seller in the north end of Hartford. He was robbed at gunpoint.

A West Springfield, Massachusetts resident agreed to meet an online seller in the north end of Hartford. He was robbed at gunpoint.

A victim from Lawrence, Massachusetts responded to an "OfferUp" ad regarding the sale of a PlayStation 4 and Apple Watch. The victim was lured into an apartment on Clark Street and robbed at knifepoint.

A victim from Middletown went onto "OfferUp" and found an iPad she wanted to buy. The victim, her mother, and baby met the seller at a recreation center lot in Hartford. They were robbed of their purses at gunpoint.

A suspect posted a PlayStation 4 console and Apple Watch for sale on "Offer Up." The victim met up with the suspect to buy the items, and was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint. During the robbery, the victim was beaten.

A Springfield, Massachusetts resident agreed to meet in the north end of Hartford to buy a PlayStation 4 and iPhone. Two suspects robbed, beat, and carjacked the victim at gunpoint.

An East Hartford resident agreed to meet in Hartford to buy an iPhone 6. She was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint.

Police say four suspects have been arrested; there are warrants for two others; a warrant is pending for another; and they’re looking for several more suspects.