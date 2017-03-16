How to clean your car after a blizzard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All of that sand and salt put down to treat the roads over the past couple of days is really doing a number on a lot of people’s cars.

Jeff Pescosolido. the Director of Public Works with the city of New Haven said, “the city of New Haven, just like most municipalities in the state of Connecticut, we either use a straight salt, rock solution or a salt solution known as brine.”

Pescosolido told News 8 the materials they use are beneficial.

“The salt that we use helps keep the roads from icing, Pescosolido added.

But he also said the materials are very corrosive and can eat away the metal on vehicles.

“Car owner should wash, seriously wash their vehicles. The same with the City of New Haven. Our fleet after the storm is done and over. We will go through each and every city vehicle DPW and try to wash them thoroughly,” said Pescosolido.

The owner of Personal Touch Car Wash Peter Laroe said they have specialized equipment that can remove salt and magnesium chloride.

“High pressure power wash hoses, pumps that actually give extra force to eliminate that debris. Also we have undercarriage washes which is high pressure sprays that actually spray underneath the under body of your car,” said Laroe.

Pepe Vega told News 8, “the materials they are using on the roads are messing up the undercarriage.”

Vega added he washes his car after every storm.

“I know it is eating away at the bottom of my car and you can hear it when you ride over big lumps of snow,” said Vega.