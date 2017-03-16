Irish-themed events for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend

(WTNH) — While the big Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations are held on Friday, there are a few Irish-themed events coming up this weekend across Connecticut.

On Saturday, the O’Niantic 5K will take place, starting at Niantic Bay Bicycles on Methodist Street at 9:00 a.m.. No blarney, this is a fast and flat 5K! Start and finish in front of Niantic Bay Bicycles and run by the quiet, off-season cottages in the Pine Grove community of Niantic, one of Hartford Marathon Foundation’s favorite shoreline spots.

Still want to enjoy some winter fun before spring finally rolls in? On Saturday, it’s “St. Patty’s – We are all a wee bit Irish” at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield starting at 12 noon.

If you missed some of the other Saint Patrick’s Day Parades in Connecticut, there’s still time to enjoy the fun of the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Milford has one of the state’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. After parade activities include music and family fun activities at the Clubhouse (131 Bridgeport Ave.)

Finally, for those that enjoy a perfectly paired Irish whiskey with a traditional Irish meal, the Mystic Aquarium is hosting the “Spirit of Ireland” event at the aquarium between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Saturday. An evening featuring fine Irish whiskey perfectly paired with delectable Irish fare. The perfect way to cap off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, enjoy live music and a multi-course menu crafted by Executive Chef Trad Dart. Advanced reservations required; sales end 48 hours prior to event. Must be 21+ to attend.