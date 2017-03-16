Lawmakers push to strengthen Connecticut’s hate crime laws

By Published:
The temporary JCC location on Research Drive in Woodbridge has been evacuated due to a bomb threat (WTNH / Ke nt Pierce)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a push up in Hartford to beef up the state’s hate crime laws, which means Connecticut could set an example for the entire nation.

State Democrats are the ones introducing this legislation. It still has to go through the proper channels, but if it’s passed, our state would have the strongest hate crime laws in the country.

In recent weeks and months there have been numerous incidents involving hate crimes aimed specifically at many Jewish community centers across the country. But also here in Connecticut. As you may recall back in January, bomb threats were called in to the JCC’s in Woodbridge and West Hartford causing a great deal of concern.

Related: JCC evacuated in Woodbridge, West Hartford due to bomb threats

Since then there have been other threats that put the community on high alert. In fact, just a few weeks ago both Democrat and Republican lawmakers met with people from the Jewish community who expressed concerns about the recent uptick in threats.

According to officials, other people have been the victims of hate as well, including African-Americans, Hindu-Americans, Muslims and transgender women.

Related: Local lawmakers discuss recent rise in Jewish Community Center threats

The goal now is to ramp up protections and hold offenders accountable. Right now if you’re charged with a “first degree” hate crime in Connecticut, it’s considered a felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison and/ or a fine of $10,000.

But we could see all of that change under the new proposal to strengthen the existing laws. All of this will be discussed by lawmakers later Thursday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s