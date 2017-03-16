Lawmakers to hear how Trumpcare would impact local communities

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are holding a meeting Thursday to talk with individuals personally impacted by the opioid epidemic to hear how Trumpcare would pull the rug out from under local communities working to combat the problem.

Lawmakers say Trumpcare would strip health insurance from nearly 1.3 million Americans receiving substance abuse and mental health treatment. This would result in the loss of $4.5 billion annually in funding to states to help the treatment of low income people with mental and substance abuse disorders.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says after conducting a series of round-tables across Connecticut, he released a comprehensive report last year entitled Opioid Addiction: A Call to Action. This detailed report, which includes a multi-pronged legislative and regulatory plan of action, came after Blumenthal’s meetings with first responders, law enforcement, addiction recovery experts, and people personally affected by opioid addiction.

One year after his initial visit to New London, Blumenthal will hear how the community is continuing to confront this ongoing challenge.

The meeting is going on at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ledge Light Health District in New London.