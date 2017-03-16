Lawmakers to hear how Trumpcare would impact local communities

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are holding a meeting Thursday to talk with individuals personally impacted by the opioid epidemic to hear how Trumpcare would pull the rug out from under local communities working to combat the problem.

Lawmakers say Trumpcare would strip health insurance from nearly 1.3 million Americans receiving substance abuse and mental health treatment. This would result in the loss of $4.5 billion annually in funding to states to help the treatment of low income people with mental and substance abuse disorders.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says after conducting a series of round-tables across Connecticut, he released a comprehensive report last year entitled Opioid Addiction: A Call to Action. This detailed report, which includes a multi-pronged legislative and regulatory plan of action, came after Blumenthal’s meetings with first responders, law enforcement, addiction recovery experts, and people personally affected by opioid addiction.

One year after his initial visit to New London, Blumenthal will hear how the community is continuing to confront this ongoing challenge.

The meeting is going on at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ledge Light Health District in New London.

