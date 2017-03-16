Local UPS driver talks about his 50 years on the job



(WTNH) — Not many people can say they’ve worked at the same place for 50 years, and if they can, not many still love it as much as they did when they started. But one man shows us how proud he is after all these years.

Walter Beasley has been working for UPS since October 4, 1967.

“I said if I am accepted at UPS I will do my very best. I’ve been working for UPS going on 50 years, and here it is 50 years later and I feel proud,” said Beasley.

He looked back, remembering what things were like when he first started.

“It was during the Martin Luther King era, not many Afro-Americans had a good job working at UPS. Something inside of me says, look you don’t see many of your brothers here, but you gotta do your very, very best,” said Beasley.

He says that’s what he set his goal at; doing his best.

Beasley is going 50 years strong, but he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. He has some shoes to fill!

“Marty Peters retired after 63 years at UPS. Marty Peters is my idol. I’m going to give Marty Peters a good run for his money,” said Beasley.

So, how does Walter keep such a positive attitude every day?

“Take one day at a time and every day I come into work I say, oh wow just another day in paradise!”

If you have an idea for someone we should talk with for ‘Working for Connecticut,’ send us an email or Facebook message, and watch News 8 every Thursday for more stories on the people who are working to make Connecticut a great place to live.