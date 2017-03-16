Man arrested in Hamden on drug charges following car registration check

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) – Hamden Police have arrested a man on drug charges after pulling him over to check on an expired car registration. On March 11, police pulled over 25-year-old Donata Crockett of New Haven on Dixwell Avenue. According to Hamden Police, they ran a DMV check on the license plate of the car Crockett was driving and records showed “no information found”. When an officer tried to pull Crockett over, he took off, leading police on a brief pursuit. At one point, Crockett was driving reverse trying to get away from police, but lost control of the car and crashed into some bushes on Dudley Court. Upon his arrest, police found Crockett in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. He is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on March 24.

