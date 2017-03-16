More Snow Saturday?

After a very busy week of weather, we move our attention to the next storm moving in for the weekend. Time frame for some snow looks to be later in the day on Saturday into Sunday morning. Right now what I can say is DO NOT cancel your plans yet! This storm has a major “bust” factor because of how it will move around Connecticut. As of right now, most forecast models show highest snowfall totals just to our west, and just to our east. So why does that happen? Well that’s all about the timing of the storm strengthening. If it gains it’s strength early enough, we’ll end up seeing at least 6 inches of snow. As of right now, we just need to watch this one closely.

So when will the snow come, and what can we expect?  First off, let’s talk timing for this snow. Some forecast models show snow accumulating as late as 8 pm on Saturday, others show it as early as 8 am. On average, the (poor) consensus shows we should see snow starting around 3-5 pm. The timing for this is tough to make it stick also, considering temps will get into the upper 30s before it starts.

How much snow?

At this point, it is very early to be certain. Forecast models have about a 10 inch span for Eastern Connecticut, and about a 5 inch difference in the west. This is a very typical reading for a “will it intensify in time” type storm. Western Connecticut would be just brushed with snow as the storm dives south, then as it intensifies off the coast, snow will get thrown back to Eastern Connecticut. Here is a look at how much we could see:

It does look like we will see more than a coating with this one. Moderate chance of 1-2 inches, higher chance now of seeing 2-4 inch totals, but not yet sold on anything more than that. We’ll keep an eye on this storm, and I’ll let you know of any changes via Twitter and Facebook!

