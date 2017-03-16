Naugatuck Fire Marshal Says Fire at Historical Furniture Shop Caused By Old Wiring

Related Coverage Fire breaks out in historic Naugatuck building

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire officials in Naugatuck say they know what started a fire at a historical building in town.

The Fire Marshal says the blaze at the American Vintage Furniture store on Maple Street appears to be electrical in nature.

Original Story: Fire breaks out in historic Naugatuck building

The Fire Marshal says the building has old wiring. As of Thursday, officials still couldn’t say where exactly the fire started.

Part of the building was damaged on March 1st when those flames broke out. That building dates back to 1913.

Fire officials say this was an isolated incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.