New Britain police believe delivery woman was robbed, beaten

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating what they believe was a violent robbery Wednesday night.

Police were called to 160 Long Swamp Road at 10:30 p.m. after a woman was found lying on the ground. Police say the 45-year-old woman had a cut on her forehead and two swollen eyes. Once she got to the hospital, doctors found several broken bones on both sides of her face that they say were not consistent with a fall.

New Britain police say the woman was delivering food in the area. Her money and personal items were missing, leading police to believe a robbery had occurred, but the woman did not remember much of what happened. She is now being treated at a local trauma hospital.

This is an active investigation and police are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (860)826-3141.