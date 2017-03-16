New studies show that tourism contributes billions into Connecticut economy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, Governor Malloy and the Conneccticut Office of Tourism announced the results of an economic impact study which showed how the travel industry has positively impacted Connecticut’s economy over the past five years.

According to this study, the total direct and indirect business sales supported by the travel industry reached $14.7 billion in 2015 which is a 4.6 percent increase since 2013. The study also showed that tourism employment grew 2 percent since 2013 to reach a total of 82,688 jobs in 2015.

Governor Malloy further highlights how Connecticut’s economy has benefited from tourism.

The tourism sector is one of the major drivers of Connecticut’s economy. It creates jobs, highlights the fantastic array of cultural and entertainment venues in the state, and contributes to our high quality of life. Based on the result of this analysis, there can be no doubt that our strategic investment in tourism is fueling economic growth.”

Connecticut’s developing tourism marketing efforts have focused on displaying Connecticut as a travel destination while also driving visitors to attractions in all parts of the state. A critical part of this effort to increase Connecticut’s tourism visibility is the website, CTvisit.com, which attracted 4.2 million visits in 2016. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner, Catherine Smith, explains why investment in touristic marketing is so important.

Governor Malloy’s investments in tourism have resulted in major returns in jobs and economic growth, but in order to protect and expand on these gains, we need to continue to invest in tourism. We believe the most important role the state can play is to invest in out-of-state advertising to promote all there is to see and do in Connecticut.”

Other findings from the study showed that direct traveler spending totaled $8.7 billion in 2015 and travel generated $1.7 billion in tax revenues.

This economic impact study was conducted by Tourism Economics.