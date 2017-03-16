Police identify mother found dead with 3-year-old in home

By Published:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the East Hartford mother who was found dead in her home , with her 3-year-old inside.

On Monday afternoon, a social worker visited the toddler’s home after she hadn’t been at day care for several days. That’s when she found 37-year-d Twanna Toler dead on a bed.

The social worker says she was able to see the 3-year-old girl through a window walking around by herself so she got the toddler to unlock the door and let her in.

Police are awaiting cause of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner but expect it to take weeks or months. The result will also determine how long the mother was dead in the home.

The girl who seemed dehydrated but was otherwise OK, was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in the care of DCF. They are working with her family members for long term care.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s