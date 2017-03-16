Police identify mother found dead with 3-year-old in home

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the East Hartford mother who was found dead in her home , with her 3-year-old inside.

On Monday afternoon, a social worker visited the toddler’s home after she hadn’t been at day care for several days. That’s when she found 37-year-d Twanna Toler dead on a bed.

The social worker says she was able to see the 3-year-old girl through a window walking around by herself so she got the toddler to unlock the door and let her in.

Police are awaiting cause of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner but expect it to take weeks or months. The result will also determine how long the mother was dead in the home.

The girl who seemed dehydrated but was otherwise OK, was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in the care of DCF. They are working with her family members for long term care.