Senator Murphy speaks out against “Trumpcare”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH)– U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is speaking out against the Republican health care bill Thursday.

Murphy went through a power point presentation to lay out the facts about “Trumpcare.” The president and many Republicans are arguing that the GOP healthcare plan will be better than “Obamacare.”

But Murphy says it would mean higher costs and less care. In his presentation he also added how more people will lose coverage over time.

“By 2020 that number jumps to 21 million. That essentially is the number of people who gained insurance under the Affordable Care Act. So in three short years you have lost all of the gains under the ACA, and for good measure by 2026, an additional 3 million people lose coverage,” said Murphy.

Democrats and some Republicans are pushing back against the new healthcare plan.