Some sidewalks still an issue for pedestrians



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sidewalk conditions may have forced Francis Rosselli into the street on his walk to downtown, but he’s taking it all in good humor.

“Now had I brought my snow shoes we would’ve been OK,” Rosselli said.

But clogged sidewalks and huge snow banks are not funny for everyone.

“How are they even supposed to get from here to the sidewalk through that?” asked Gina Gambardella, pointing a snow bank blocking the path to her children’s school bus stop on Fort Hale Road.

Snow piles are forcing children to hop over or wait in the street for the school bus in New Haven’s Morris Cove neighborhood.

“This is every storm,” Gambardella said. “I don’t think I should have to call every time there’s a storm.”

The lack of curb cuts, causing worry for parents and problems for bus drivers. New Haven officials say they’re working around the clock, chipping away at the mess left in the wake of Tuesday’s storm.

“We’re having a tough time on roadways,” said Deputy Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana. “We’re having a tougher time on sidewalks.”

The snow, sleet, rain, and freezing temperatures are prolonging the cleanup efforts. City leaders ask for patience while they try their best.

“We’re going to get the job done,” Fontana said. “We’re up against same thing everyone else is up against. Ice on roadways and sidewalks.”

But patience is running short in some who’ve had enough.

“Having to park my car here, and then myself having to jump in the snow to get my youngest daughter in the car is just unacceptable,” Gambardella said.