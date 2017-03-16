The Biggest Food Trends of 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Each year brings a new set of food trends, and 2017 is no different.

“So many things happen in the kitchen,” said Chef Plum, a private chef and caterer. “Everything important in life happens around food so that we’re so into it and I think that’s why when it comes to trends with food. It’s becoming a thing for everybody.”

Chef Plum says one of the biggest food trends this year is sea vegetables, like kelp, dulse and seaweed.

“It’s getting to a point now where even my nine-years-olds know what a sea vegetable is,” Chef Plum said.

2017’s next big food trend is fermented foods.

“Fermented foods, the biggest things going on right now — kombucha — that fermented tea,” Chef Plum explained. “Another great fermented food is kimchi.”

Or how about some fermented green beans and shallots?

“You’ll see them everywhere because they go with everything,” Chef Plum said of pickled shallots. “Anytime you add that little bit of acidity to something it really changes the flavor.”

Fermented foods are also rich in probiotics and touted for their health benefits.

This year’s third big food trend is legume pasta.

“2016 was dubbed the year of the pulse and so it was giant,” Chef Plum explained. “Everyone was eating them, and now we make everything we possibly can out of them, from pastas to pasta sheets to flours. Everything’s coming from these legumes because they’re so good for you. The health benefits are phenomenal.”

2017’s next trend is purple foods.

“You can get purple cauliflower, Peruvian potatoes, sweet potatoes; you name it, it’s probably purple,” Chef Plum said.

He also says if it’s a natural purple food, it’s probably loaded with nutrients.

“Back in culinary school, this is one of the things they told us: If it has a lot of bright vibrant color it’s very good for you,” Chef Plum explained.

The fifth big trend is minimizing food waste.

“You’re seeing a lot of places now who are re-purposing some of their, what we call food waste,” Chef Plum said. “As opposed to making a compost with it they’re also using it to make another round of food which is great.”

For example, the company Pulp Pantry creates granola and crisps from the pulp leftover from juicing.

The last big food trend for 2017 is crazy bowls.

“You take foods that don’t really go together we put them all in a bowl, make it easy so people can walk around and eat it,” Chef Plum explained. “People love it.”

To demonstrate, Chef Plum topped French fries with asparagus, arugula, sour cream, pickled shallots and hot ketchup.

“Sounds weird but trust me, if you want to get kids to eat vegetables, put them on top of a bowl with some crispy French fries,” Chef Plum said.

Chef Plum’s bowl looked so good, of course I had to try it … and it was delicious.