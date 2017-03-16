Therapy dog celebrated, linking “diverse members of the community”

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Beau, a “beloved” therapy dog, celebrated his birthday with those who say he’s made all the difference to them.

On Valentine’s Day, residents at Belden Forest Court, as well as students from the American School for the Deaf, threw a birthday party for a basset-Labrador mix named Beau. Beau, now six years old, regularly visits the school and the independent living facility, where he is said to have a “positive impact.”

Students at the American School for the Deaf demonstrated Beau’s responsiveness to the sign language they’d taught him for the residents at Belden to observe.

The director at Belden Forest Court, Tony Uanino, Jr., remarked,

“Diverse members of the community came together to have fun and learn from each other because of this common bond. Two of our residents who speak sign language were conversing with the students and made them feel at home.”