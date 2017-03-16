Watertown students raise money for penguins

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)- – Students at the John Trumbull Primary School in Watertown have raised approximately $2,000 to help Mystic Aquarium’s efforts to protect the endangered African Penguin.

In October, prior to the annual run/walk for penguins, Mystic Aquarium challenged local school students to a “spare change” pennies for penguins fundraiser. The aquarium however says students at John Trumbull went above and beyond not only with how much they raised but by also dedicating the entire month of February to penguin awareness.

Students who donated $1.00 received a penguin illustration that they could color and hang in the school hallways. Many students contributed more than $1.00.

Mystic Aquarium says the African Penguin is one of the most popular species at the aquarium but is also at the highest risk of extinction in the animal kingdom. The wild population of African Penguins has declined by 70% over the past 10 years.