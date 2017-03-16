West Hartford police ask public to identify road rage suspect

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford police are asking the public’s help in identifying a road rage suspect Thursday morning.

The police department tweeted out photos of the suspect that appear to be taken from inside the victim’s car.

WHPD seeks help in identifying road rage suspect. Call 860.523.5203 with info. pic.twitter.com/yhGxhHILie — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) March 16, 2017

Police did not release any details about the road rage incident, but the photos they shared appear to show the man hitting a car with a crow bar.

Police ask anyone with information on this suspect to contact them at 860-523-5203.

News 8 is working to gather more information on the road rage incident. Check back for more updates.