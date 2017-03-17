9 hospitalized after apartment fire in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Children were among the nine people who were hospitalized after a fire at a duplex on Lasalle Street on Friday morning.

Captain William McCran says firefighters were dispatched to a working fire at the townhouse-style duplex at 220 Lasalle Street at 3:20 a.m. on Friday. Captain McCran says the fire spread from one unit to the other.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals between the two units that were involved. Some of the residents did have to be rescued, Captain McCran says. There is no word yet on injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in a little over an hour, but the damage to the two apartments was extensive.

Captain McCran says that firefighters had trouble accessing the primary hydrant due to built up snow and ice, but that they were able to compensate by using a truck’s supply while they connected to a secondary hydrant.

Dispatchers say two fire marshals are on-scene investigating.

