Apps to Help You Feel a Little More Irish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Need a little more luck of the Irish? Well, there’s an app for that.

“Apps really connect you and help you learn more about what’s happening,” said Vanessa Wojtusiak, News 8’s director of audience development.

She says if you’re planning a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, download the Irish Recipes app by Flavorful Apps.

“There’s anything from appetizers to desserts to beverages to main courses and side recipes,” Wojtusiak explained. “There’s a pretty good amount of recipes there and they’re really easy to read and replicate.”

The app costs 99 cents and promises to help transport you and your guests to the Emerald Isle.

The next app is Lucky Patty’s Leprechaun Run. The object of the free game is to help Mr. Lucky Patty run, jump and maneuver through a dangerous leprechaun world.

“You’re collecting gold, you’re trying to keep him away from deadly creatures,” Wojtusiak explained.

If you want to turn yourself into a leprechaun, check out the free St. Patrick’s Day Photo app.

“It’s kind of a fun app where you can wear a little hat, add a pot of gold or a rainbow to your photo and share it out socially,” Wojtusiak said.

To learn Ireland’s native tongue, try the Gaeilge app by Nemo.

“The cool thing is that you can click on a word and you can actually hear how it’s pronounced,” Wojtusiak said. “Gaelic is a little bit complicated so I think it’s pretty useful to hear what the word sounds like before you start practicing it.”

And last but not least, take a trip across the Atlantic using Triposo.

“It kind of gives you some recommendations to what to do and see in Ireland, and there’s also a great feature for offline maps so you don’t have to use your service or your data while you’re out there,” Wojtusiak explained.

A few apps to help you feel a little more green.