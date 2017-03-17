Bridgeport gun shot victim drives himself to hospital

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) —- A Bridgeport man drove himself to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday morning.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, an unidentified 20-year-old man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Denver Avenue and Denver Court at 3 a.m.

The victim was able to drive his own car to the Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

There is no word on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.

If you have seen anything or have any important information to add to this investigation, please call the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576 – 8477.

