Cruisin’ Connecticut – Ashurst Academy of Irish Dance in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Newtown, home of the Ashurst Academy of Irish Dance.

The owners, Christina & Craig Ashurst met while on tour with Riverdance in 2009. Craig an Irishman, grew up in Australia and Christina was born and raised in Newtown.

Craig even starred in Celtic Woman, but after touring the world on-stage, the couple decided to open a dance academy. Now they have about 90 students.

It’s very easy to spread your passion to these wonderful students when you’re working with such lovely people. We’re a family now and we’re able to create that family vibe here with positivity.

I attempted to learn a step or two. Watch closely and see if you can replicate their moves at home. Or visit their website for class information.

