CSP asking for public’s help identifying Chaplin burglar

By Published:
Photo provided by Connecticut State Police

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for helping identifying a burglar.

Troopers were called to South Bear Hill Road in Chaplin on Friday morning for a report of an interrupted burglary. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 50 years old. He was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Photo provided by Connecticut State Police

If you recognize this man or have any information that would help police, you’re asked to give them a call at (860)455-2069 or text TIP711 + the information to 274637.

Photo provided by Connecticut State Police

All calls and texts will remain confidential.