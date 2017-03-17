CSP asking for public’s help identifying Chaplin burglar

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for helping identifying a burglar.

Troopers were called to South Bear Hill Road in Chaplin on Friday morning for a report of an interrupted burglary. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 50 years old. He was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis.

If you recognize this man or have any information that would help police, you’re asked to give them a call at (860)455-2069 or text TIP711 + the information to 274637.

All calls and texts will remain confidential.