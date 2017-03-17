Danbury woman evades police following traffic stop, causes multiple accidents

By Published:

NEWTOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Danbury woman is expected to face charges for causing a series of accidents along I-84 while trying to avoid police.

According to investigators, it all started when 42-year-old Yavonda Bradley got her car stuck in a snowbank in Southbury Thursday evening. Once Southbury officers freed Bradley’s car, she took off at a high rate of speed down Route 67 with a small child in the car.

About 5 minutes later, police spotted Bradley trying to get onto I-84 at Exit 15 going the wrong way. Bradley came back down the ramp and managed to get on the highway going to correct direction. State Police followed Bradley to Exit 11, where she accelerated, and rammed her car into a Southbury Police cruiser by Exit 11. The officer was uninjured. Bradley then lost control of her car and smashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

She and the young child were transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation. Charges against Bradley are still pending.

