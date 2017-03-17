Fairfield University celebrates its 75th Anniversary



FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield University has kicked off its 75th Anniversary.

On St. Patricks’ Day in 1942, the articles of association and by-laws for a Jesuit high school and college were created. Fairfield University became the third Jesuit college in New England, joining the College of the Holy Cross and Boston College.

To kick off the University’s 75th Anniversary, Rev. Thomas J. Regan, S.J., presented the annual Bellarmine Lecture, entitled Fairfield University 1942-2017: 75 Years and Counting!

On Friday morning, the 75th Anniversary flag was raised, followed by a lunch reception then a special Mass.

Anniversary events will be continuing throughout the rest of the 2017 year, including concerts, special academic seminars and community service.

For more information on the university’s history and celebratory events, click here.