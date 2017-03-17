Fire breaks out at elderly housing complex in Hamden

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Noelle Gardner)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire broke out at an elderly housing complex in Hamden Friday morning.

News 8 is on the scene of the fire at the Davenport-Dunbar Residence on Putnam Avenue. Fire officials say it happened in a third floor apartment.  The third floor was evacuated for light smoke conditions but the fire was quickly contained.

There is no word on if anyone was injured at this time. The cause of the blaze is also unknown.

Putnam Avenue is closed in both directions at Newhall Street while crews work to put out the fire.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

