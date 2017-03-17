Freebie Friday! St. Patrick’s Day and First Day of Spring freebies and sales

By Published:
Photo: www.dairyqueen.com

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we’re looking forward to what we can get for nothing. From St. Patrick’s Day to the first day of Spring coming Monday, we found you some great freebies this week!

If you like to take the family to Six Flags New England, the park has a St. Patrick’s Day sale Friday where you can get 59% off four or more season passes.

Celebrate the first day of spring Monday at Dairy Queen where it’s also Free Cone Day at participating locations.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on St. Patrick’s Day, dress them in green and they’ll get into the Beardsley Zoo for free!

There’s also a buy one get one coupon for you to Ruby Tuesday courtesy of RetailMeNot and March 17th is the last day you can use it so maybe have a discounted lunch or dinner with a friend!

And use the coupon code signature at Lord and Taylor this weekend where you get 20% off nearly anything!

If you have a party or wedding to plan, there’s have a 40% off coupon code for you at Shutterfly, the code is: YIPPEE. That ends Sunday.

When you join the Au Bon Pain eclub you can get a free travel mug. Click here to fill out the form.

50 cent corn dogs are also at participating Sonic locations on Saturday. And we’ll help you get free cheese sticks on your next Pizza Hut order online.

Let me know when you see any freebies and deals so I can spread the word.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s