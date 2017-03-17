Freebie Friday! St. Patrick’s Day and First Day of Spring freebies and sales

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we’re looking forward to what we can get for nothing. From St. Patrick’s Day to the first day of Spring coming Monday, we found you some great freebies this week!

If you like to take the family to Six Flags New England, the park has a St. Patrick’s Day sale Friday where you can get 59% off four or more season passes.

Celebrate the first day of spring Monday at Dairy Queen where it’s also Free Cone Day at participating locations.

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids on St. Patrick’s Day, dress them in green and they’ll get into the Beardsley Zoo for free!

There’s also a buy one get one coupon for you to Ruby Tuesday courtesy of RetailMeNot and March 17th is the last day you can use it so maybe have a discounted lunch or dinner with a friend!

And use the coupon code signature at Lord and Taylor this weekend where you get 20% off nearly anything!

If you have a party or wedding to plan, there’s have a 40% off coupon code for you at Shutterfly, the code is: YIPPEE. That ends Sunday.

When you join the Au Bon Pain eclub you can get a free travel mug. Click here to fill out the form.

50 cent corn dogs are also at participating Sonic locations on Saturday. And we’ll help you get free cheese sticks on your next Pizza Hut order online.

Let me know when you see any freebies and deals so I can spread the word.