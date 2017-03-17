Governor to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day by honoring social workers

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his Biennial Budget Address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Governor Malloy will celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday by honoring social workers in the state. The month of March is Social Worker Awareness Month.

The governor says he will use the occasion to highlight the work that social workers do to protect children and families in our communities. As part of the governor’s budget proposal, more money is allocated to hire more social workers in an effort to reduce caseloads.

Governor Malloy will also participate in Hartford Archbishop Leonard P. Blair’s annual St. Patrick’s Breakfast to benefit the Foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Schools.

