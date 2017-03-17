Hamden police: Man kicks in brother-in-law’s door, tries hitting him with shovel

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man kicked in his brother-in-law’s door and tried hitting him with a shovel during an argument Thursday night, according to authorities.

Police say 37-year-old Clarence Freeman went to a Church Street home and started an argument with his brother-in-law. They say when the brother-in-law locked him out, Freeman kicked in the door, charged at the victim and chased him outside. Officials say Freeman tried to hit his brother-in-law with a shovel, but the victim wasn’t hurt.

According to authorities, Freeman kicked a police car’s door and window as he was being taken to the station. They say he also spat at and threatened officers.

Freeman is charged with possession of a controlled substance, sixth-degree larceny, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, illegally obtaining a prescription legend drug, interfering with police, three counts of assault on a peace officer, breach of peace, threatening and third-degree criminal mischief. He was held on a $50,000 bond and was due in court Friday.