Hartford man faces more than 20 years in fatal shooting

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man is facing 28 years behind bars for the fatal shooting of a man during an attempted robbery more than a year ago.

The Hartford Courant reports 27-year-old Nolan Evans pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the April 2015 death of Charles Rogers. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

Related: Arrest made in year-old Hartford homicide

Authorities say Rogers had been asleep in his vehicle when Evans and another man approached the car. They say Evans woke Roger’s up and told him to give him his stuff. Police say Rogers laughed at Evans, who then fired a shotgun through the window.

Investigators had said they were led to Evans by two informants who said Evans talked about the killing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s