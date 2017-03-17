Hartford Man Sentenced to Four Years in Jail For Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man will spend up to four years in jail for distributing heroin and fentanyl. Jose Manuel Rios was sentenced in a New Haven Federal Court on Friday.

The matter stems from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2016, a male and female overdosed at a motel in Enfield. The overdoses were not fatal. In the motel room, investigators found five wax folds that contained fentanyl. Rios was identified as the source of the drugs ingested by the victims.

On February 26, 2016, a search of an East Hartford motel room that Rios was renting revealed approximately 200 bags of fentanyl stamped with the same image found on the bags in the Enfield motel room, and 13 bags of heroin stamped with a different image.

Rios has been detained since his arrest on February 26, 2016. On November 21, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.