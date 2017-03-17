Headache Forecast for the Weekend!

More snow on the one of the last days of winter. The track of this storm will dictate hugely how much we see. Here is what we do know:

The timing of this storm is finally in pretty good agreement across the forecast models. We will see a few flurries during the early evening tomorrow but it does look like accumulating snow holds off until 9 or 10 pm.

The heaviest snow will be off to our southwest and east which is what makes it so difficult to forecast. The storm will dive to our south, get beefed up by the Atlantic Ocean and move out to sea. As long as it all pans out, it should move out late morning to around noon on Sunday.

Highest snowfall totals as a result will be in Southeastern and Southwestern Connecticut…lowest number inland!

Here is an even more exact idea of what on average the snowfall looks like for this storm. Keep in mind, it could hugely change so stay tuned!

