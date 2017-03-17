Healthy eating not on the menu for some women before getting pregnant

(ABC NEWS) – Sugary drinks, pasta, cakes.

Just about everyone eats them, and just about everyone knows they’re not that great for you.

But when you’re thinking about getting pregnant, those foods could be a special problem.

Because what you eat before you even conceive can make a difference to your baby’s development and long-term health.

In a new study, researchers looked at the dietary habits of more than 7,500 women before they got pregnant. Across the board, women reported diets short on recommended, nutritious food, based on the dietary guidelines for Americans.

What did women eat?

About a third of their calories were empty ones, sugary drinks, refined grain, desserts and pastas.

If they did get the good nutrients like vitamin C, iron and folate, they tended to come from juices and enriched breads.

Women who were non-Hispanic black, Hispanic, or hadn’t gone to college were more likely to eat badly before they conceived.

If you’re looking to get pregnant, consider eating a diet rich in veggies, legumes, seafood and whole grains.

A choice as simple as what you eat could be a lifetime of better health for your child.

It won’t do you any harm either.