Hundreds gather for annual Archbishop’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people came together in Hartford on Friday morning for an annual tradition.

The Archbishop’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast took place at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The breakfast serves as a big fundraiser for the Foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Schools.

The money that’s raised goes towards scholarships for students in New Haven, Hartford and Litchfield counties.

The Executive Director of the Foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Schools Cynthia Basil Howard says how these scholarships are beneficial to some students in Catholic Schools.

“So elementary and high school students receive a 4 year renewal award, which is beneficial to these families. There are many families who seek a Catholic school, but can’t afford it so our scholarships help these families,” Howard said.

This is the 17th year for the annual breakfast. Within that time, it has raised about $400,000.